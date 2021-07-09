CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A CLEAR Alert has been issued out of Cedar Hill for 21-year-old Khoryn Williams, who is considered endangered missing.

Police say Williams has autism and bipolar disorder. According to police, he left his home on foot at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

He is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt and black Puma slides with a clean-cut hairstyle.

Khoryn Williams (Source: Cedar Hill Police Department)

Police say Williams may also be wearing a red fanny pack and that he may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched.

According to police, the 21-year-old loves SpongeBob and candy. He can become aggressive when off his medication, police say.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

