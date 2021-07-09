CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A CLEAR Alert has been issued out of Cedar Hill for 21-year-old Khoryn Williams, who is considered endangered missing.
Police say Williams has autism and bipolar disorder. According to police, he left his home on foot at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
He is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt and black Puma slides with a clean-cut hairstyle.
Police say Williams may also be wearing a red fanny pack and that he may become aggressive if the fanny pack is touched.
According to police, the 21-year-old loves SpongeBob and candy. He can become aggressive when off his medication, police say.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.