(CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Collin County have released 41 minutes of jail security video related to the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III that occurred in March.

“In March 2021, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner met with the family of Marvin Scott III and promised transparency regarding the investigation and facts surrounding his in-custody death,” the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Scott was arrested outside the Allen Premium Outlets on March 14, 2021, for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and was taken to Collin County Jail. According to the sheriff, Scott began to exhibit “some strange behavior.”

The video begins showing detention officers struggling with the 26-year-old. While it’s hard to tell exactly what’s unfolding, we do know at one point officers used pepper spray.

Around three minutes in, you can see them move Scott to a restraint bed. It’s clear he’s struggling. You see an officer put a spit hood on him as the others strap him down. That goes on for around 17 minutes. You can see Scott moving off and on during that time.

Around 18 and half minutes in, you can see officers pull down the hood. One officer starts doing a sternum rub as medical personnel comes in. An officer then begins CPR.

In the video, medical staff could be seen entering the room and trying to perform life-saving procedures, as well. Scott was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Seven detention officers who were involved in the incident were fired and one other resigned. On June 22, a grand jury declined to indict the jailers for their involvement.

Scott’s family and civil rights groups had been demanding criminal charges against the jailers during protests in the months since the 26-year-old died.

A medical examiner ruled Scott’s death a homicide as a result of the stress from schizophrenia and a restraint or struggle with law enforcement.

The family and attorney watched the video, which they called “horrific.” They believe he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Sheriff Skinner called Scott’s death a tragedy.

The jailers who were fired applied for reinstatement and, as of June 22, one has already won his appeal.