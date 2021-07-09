DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested five men with prior felony convictions, including one for attempted murder, over the holiday weekend.

“While we remain busy with large groups, criminals continue in their attempts to elude detection by crossing in our more remote areas,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “With technology, partnerships, and highly trained agents, we have increased our ability to detect and arrest these criminals before they are able to cause further harm in the United States.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared details of the arrests in a new release:

From July 2-5, agents arrested three Mexican nationals with prior convictions for child molestation, sexual abuse, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Agents also arrested one Guatemalan national with prior convictions for sexual assault, sodomy, and kidnapping.

On July 4, Border Patrol agents arrested Casimiro Herrera-Alvarez, a Mexican national, near Del Rio. Record checks revealed he was convicted of second-degree attempted murder in California. After serving five years in prison, he was deported back to Mexico in 2014.

Since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, Oct. 1, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents have arrested 927 undocumented migrants with prior criminal convictions, a 382%, according to the agency, over the same timeframe last fiscal year.