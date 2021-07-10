DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old man was killed in Dallas Saturday morning, and police said the person who shot him claimed it was in self-defense.
Police said they responded to the 6700 block of Atha Drive just before 9:30 a.m. and found the victim, Joshua Donald Moore, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Moore was transported to a hospital, where he died.
According to police, investigators believe there was some sort of argument that led to Moore pulling out a knife and attempting to stab the other person.
The person shot Moore and claimed it was in self-defense, according to police. The shooter was interviewed by police and released as the case goes to a Dallas County grand jury.
Further details were not immediately released.