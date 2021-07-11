WATCH LIVEFormer President Trump Addresses CPAC In Dallas
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Arlington, Arlington Police, Atlanta Falcons, Barkevious Mingo, Child Indecency, DFW News, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo turned himself in to police in Arlington, Texas, earlier this week on a charge of indecency with a child.

Police on Saturday said Mingo was arrested on Thursday, July 8, just after 9:45 p.m. for an alleged incident involving “indecency with a child – sexual contact” that has been under investigation.

Barkevious Mingo mugshot (Source: Arlington Police Department)

According to police, the 30-year-old NFL player turned himself in after consulting with his attorney. He posted his bond, which was set at $25,000.

Further information was not immediately released.

The Falcons announced late Saturday evening that they have terminated Mingo’s contract. He had signed a one-year deal with team during the offseason.

CBSDFW.com Staff