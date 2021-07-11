DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A father and son have been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Dallas Saturday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting in the 10000 block of China Tree Drive at around 8:40 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man dead inside a vehicle and a 22-year-old man with injuries.
The 22-year-old was transported to a hospital in serious condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
According to police, investigators determined Kendel Britton, 45, and Dezmin Britton, 19, were involved in the shooting incident.
The father and son were taken to Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. Their bonds have not yet been set.