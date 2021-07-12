DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When an American Airlines gate agent confronted Deniz Saypinar last Thursday at DFW Airport, she thought the agent was joking.

They said, ‘Hey, you can’t go to the plane, because you’re naked,’ she said.

Saypinar, a bodybuilder from Turkey who was headed to Miami for Swim Week wearing short shorts and a crop top, said the agent told her that her outfit would be offensive to families. Saypinar documented the experience to her million Instagram followers.

“I was shaking, because I thought, ‘It’s not real what’s happening. I felt so panicked.’”

She said she put on a t-shirt but was still denied boarding on that flight and another. After waiting overnight at the airport, she said was eventually allowed to board on a third flight. She calls it discrimination against women – exactly the reason she moved from Turkey.

“That’s why I moved to the United States. I have to be able to be myself and be free as a woman,’ she said.

American Airlines said, “On July 8, American Airlines denied boarding for a customer travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Miami. As stated in the conditions of carriage, all customers must dress appropriately and offensive clothing isn’t permitted onboard our flights.”

Those conditions only say customers must, “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”

Passengers said they were unaware there even was a dress code – and said,if it’s going to enforced, it should be more visible.

“I think if they’re going to have a dress code and not let allow people to board, then they need to make it obvious. They should tell you upfront,” said Emma Christensen.

As for Saypinar, she said she extended her trip – and will likely choose a different airline to take her home.