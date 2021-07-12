(CBSDFW.COM) – Returning home is a golden feeling for two young men from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Mike Miles said, “Just going out there competing for our country. We’ll remember for sure.”

Miles, TCU’s soon-to-be sophomore from Lancaster, and Harrison Ingram, a 2021 graduate of St. Marks School of Texas bound for Stanford, will always be part of the eighth U.S. team to win the under 19 FIBA World Cup in basketball.

Harrison said, “It was bigger than ourselves. Like coach Dixon (TCU head coach Jamie Dixon who served as head coach of this team) kept saying, it’s about we… not me.”

It was a trip that started with them missing their flight in Germany. Miles explained, “They said we’d have to stay in a hotel overnight. Nobody spoke English. We had to get somebody to translate. We got through it for that one night.”

An adventure that ended with them learning more about each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Mike jokingly said of Harrison, “He talks a lot and don’t even know what he’s saying. He’ll ask a dumb question and not even know it’s dumb.”

Harrison responded, “He sleeps too much. Always asleep. Between every meeting, always asleep. That was crazy.”

To go to Latvia, on the other side of the world, and win every game, it’s not just an achievement. It’s a lifetime experience.

Ingram said, “It was about winning as a team and making a sacrifice for the greater good.”

Miles added, “This is something we’re gonna keep with us for the rest of our lives. Not many people can say they’re gold medalists.”

While they’ve touched down, who can blame these guys for being on cloud nine forever.