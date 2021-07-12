FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sections of a metal roof near the Fort Worth Stockyards fell onto an SUV due to a storm that moved through the area Monday afternoon, officials said.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said part of the roof of a two-story building fell off and led to concerns about injuries. There were, however, no injuries reported.
Several large sections of metal roof came off of a 2story building in the #Stockyards secondary to this afternoons storm. E12 and Q12 responded to investigate the possibility of people trapped and investigate damage. Thankfully no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ziwcLxCb7j
— Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) July 12, 2021
Crews could be seen working to remove the debris off an SUV that was parked in front of the building.
The department cited a storm that moved through the area as the cause. Heavy rain fell in parts of North Texas on Monday, and there was also a severe thunderstorm warning in Tarrant County late in the afternoon.