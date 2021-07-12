CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sections of a metal roof near the Fort Worth Stockyards fell onto an SUV due to a storm that moved through the area Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said part of the roof of a two-story building fell off and led to concerns about injuries. There were, however, no injuries reported.

Crews could be seen working to remove the debris off an SUV that was parked in front of the building.

The department cited a storm that moved through the area as the cause. Heavy rain fell in parts of North Texas on Monday, and there was also a severe thunderstorm warning in Tarrant County late in the afternoon.

