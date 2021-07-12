TENNESSEE (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection cracked a narcotics smuggling case when they found methamphetamine inside individual peanut shells in a shipment on its way from Mexico to east Texas.

It happened on June 29 at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

“My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world. These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

The package was disguised with a logo that read “Regional Bread Roasted Peanuts, Regional Dust Sweet Made of Corn.”

Officials noticed something suspicious about the shipment after running it through an x-ray. Upon opening the package, they found individual bags of peanuts and various food preparation materials. However, after cracking open a peanut, officers discovered a white crystal substance hidden inside the shell.

Test results revealed that the substance was methamphetamine. The total weight seized was 489 grams, which CPB officials averaged out to be approximately 2,445 doses.