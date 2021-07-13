(CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly a dozen North Texas students are representing the U.S. to compete in First Global Competition — basically the Olympics in the robotics world.

“At first we thought it was too good to be true,” Anthony Wang said.

“This is the first time participating in such a large scale competition, it’s really exciting,” Ellen Sun said.

They beat out students from around the country, putting their robot to the test. The robot picks up objects and tries to shoot it into the right target area.

The robot was built from scratch and took hours and hours to complete.

“I’ve been doing robotics for like 10 years now, and I think next year will be my 11th so all of this hard work has paid off,” Wang said.

Students say none of it would’ve been done without the help of their coach, Dr. Fang Wang.

Dr. Wang transformed her home to a classroom when pandemic hit, and it’s been like this ever since.

“The pandemic brought on lots of challenges on the robotics team because we are really a hands on activity, but the team did very well,” Dr. Wang said.

They’re currently building a new robot for the competition that will help pick up litter, like face masks.

The students say they’re honored to represent their country and hope to take home the gold.