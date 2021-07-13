FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Researchers at the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center say the February winter storms that froze the majority of the state with single digit temperatures proved to be costly, and it also exposed how many Texans do not have homeowners insurance.

Dr. Luis Torres is co-author of the study and article bringing the issue to light.

He said, “We are prone to natural disasters, especially weather disasters so it’s interesting that a lot of people don’t have insurance.”

The data they presented suggests the DFW region did better than most other parts in Texas with slightly more than 7% of homeowners reporting not having insurance.

The worse by far was McAllen in South Texas with more than 37% of homeowners there not having insurance.

Dr. Torres says in almost all cases they are older homes which have been paid off, or low income households that are foregoing insurance.

He added, “It’s a necessity especially here in Texas. You have all of these weather evens that can effect your home the place that you live.”

He said not having insurance can send a neighborhood into blighted conditions if homes sit in disrepair and it could plummet home values.

Dr. Torres says new Texans and long term homeowners alike need to remember that Texas is not immune to the many natural disasters from mother nature, and they need to shop insurance plans that fit their needs according to where they live.

He said, “If it happened in the past probability it is going to happen in the future and you need to be aware of those things.”

According to researchers, the February winter storms caused at least $130 billion in damages and economic losses across Texas.