Dana: Did you think asking for help was, like, no!

Cindy: You know I didn’t even consider it, because, first of all, I didn’t know I was suffering from depression. I had no idea, and it wasn’t until… it was a process, you know, from the emergency room to I think several weeks later, just continuing to do your job, but anxious inside, but trying not to show it.

Dana: Were you able to do that? I have to say, I don’t remember, but you do isolate yourself at work, if you want to. So there, your co-workers, your teenage daughter, how did you deal with that there’s a fake face you’re putting on? Or crying, when you can run somewhere private?

Cindy: I think it’s just dealing with it by yourself, I have to say, can be a cultural thing as well. You know, coming from an Asian family, we don’t talk about things like this. You don’t sit there and say “I’m not feeling well, I feel down.” It’s more like you don’t want to be a burden to anybody, so you just kind of keep it inside. My daughter was 11 years old, so she and I of course aren’t going to talk about it. I’m not going to share with my child what I’m going through.

But what happened was, I believe, weeks after that first visit in the emergency room, I just kept going back to work and then one day, one of my colleagues, she said “Are you OK?” And it must have shown on my face, you keep trying to hide it. I’m pretty good at it. I’m pretty good at putting on the happy face. But I guess she saw, and she said, “Can I talk to you in the hallway?” And went to the hallway and she said, “Are you OK?” I was like, “No,” and that was the first time I actually let down the wall. And that’s when she said “Do you need to take some time off?” And I said yes.

And I left work, and I left work for months, and no one knew why. After that I asked my mom to come. I’m a single mom, so it’s just me and Rosie, and I started feeling like I was struggling at home as well, not being the good mom that I normally am. You know, wanting to go home and just go to sleep, and pull the shades down, get in bed.

Dana: Stay there –

Cindy: Yeah.

Dana: 24/7, if you could.

Cindy: Exactly. So she came to stay with me, and still we didn’t, what it was, we still weren’t open about, talking about it. It’s just that I needed a break from work, I wasn’t feeling that well, and then I just kept getting worse.

Bottom line, I attempted suicide weeks after I had left work.

Dana: Were you by yourself?

Cindy: I was by myself.

My daughter was away at camp, my mother was at a museum, so I knew I was by myself, and I attempted. And the hope was I wouldn’t wake up.

My mother found me and I was… I have no memory of her finding me or anything like that. My first memory is waking up in the emergency room and realizing I wasn’t dead.

Dana: Were you relieved, were you sad, confused?

Cindy: I was confused, probably embarrassed. Because it’s something I hadn’t talked to with family.

And then stayed in the emergency room, to come back to life, went to a hospital to physically get better, and then I ended up going to a psychiatric hospital and that’s where I really found out the help I needed. They have psychiatrists and group meetings, where you’re with other people who have suffered the same issues you suffer from, and you can talk openly.

I can’t tell you how much it helped to have group meetings, where you’re sitting next to people who say “I know how that feels.”

Dana: Because when you think you were alone throughout this, even the little bits of information you might have given, but you’re giving that to people, as much as they can have compassion and empathy, do they really know? And whether or not they do, “Nobody understands me, and I’m just going to soldier through this.”

What was it about sitting next to a person who is saying “Hello, my name is, and I have x, y or z? How did that make you feel?”

Cindy: Made me feel better, made me feel like you’re not alone. There’s this whole group of people who are going through some mental health issue, whether it’s depression, or whatever the issue is. Most of them had attempted suicide as well. It’s just a safe place, it’s a safe place that you feel like you’re not judged, and you can open up, and you’re in a place where you can get help.

What happens with depression, for me, it’s like a black cloud takes over your brain, and it tells you that the world would be better without you. And for me, it told me my daughter would be better living life with my brother, who has a wife and three kids, and a more traditional family, versus just me and Rosie. That’s what depression does. It kind of warps what you’re thinking, and it really makes you believe that if you are gone it will be better for the people you love. So that’s what it felt like.

Dana: Did you feel that, I know that you felt it would be better, that she would have a hole in her heart? And the pain, did you not think you were worth it? Your life was worth it to her. How did you reconcile the pain that she would live with?

Cindy: I think the power of depression, tells you adamantly your daughter will better off, so yes, you think there will be a little pain, obviously, but you’re not thinking straight, so you’re thinking my child will have a better life without this messed up mom who has depression and can’t climb out of the dark hole, that’s what it feels like you’re in a dark hole.

Dana: What about, I’m wondering, we’re on TV, we’re telling stories of all ranges, but just from the sight of it, we’re there, our faces. The presentation is important so we get the story. In a sense you can hide behind that, but obviously that gave way, did that play into it, the responsibilities of your job, or failing, or becoming transparent?

Cindy: I think part of it is we’re in a very competitive business, and I think I always had in the back of my mind the fear of losing my job if I wasn’t at 100%. And if I lose my job, I can not take care of my child. And then everything falls apart.

And that’s what was happening. It’s a fear, which I think is the depression that creates this fear in the back of your head about everything falling to pieces. So that’s the way I think the pressure of work connected.

Dana: You spoke earlier about being Asian American, and talking about it, not talking about it. You’re involved in the Asian American community. A sense of responsibility that you have, I know. And I’m wondering too about that, and being open to them, how big a decision that was. I mean, you have begun to share this before this interview here. When was it that you realized “I have to say something?”

Cindy: I decided on a panel, it was an Asian American journalists panel, to share this story, because we were talking about how to make it through this business, which is tough.

And what I found was, when I first opened up, so many people talked to me afterwards about how either they had felt that way, or they had a family member who had been through mental illness issues. It opened a door. It opened a door that had been shut, right now, to so many people. That’s one of the reasons I’m talking, because we need to open the door.

Then I started to get involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and they have a walk, so I took part in their walk with my daughter and a friend. And that felt amazing, to have so many people who are going through the same thing. Whether it’s they had gone through depression, or someone they knew, or a friend, or even how do you handle it when you think somebody else might be going through this.

And then, the next year they had asked me to, they asked different people to go on stage, and hold certain bead colors. The beads mean, like, white beads mean if you lost someone to suicide, and green means if you’ve experienced it yourself. That was a big thing, to get on that stage and hold those beads up ,and to see all those people. But it felt like you were doing something. You experience something. You go back in your hole, just keep it a secret. I felt like it didn’t really help anyone. Because what you learn when you go through this is that so many people are going through it, but they’re doing it in secret. After I was in the hospital.

