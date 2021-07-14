TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A person in Everman has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.
The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip convenience store, located at 6549 Wichita Street, in Forest Hill. The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.READ MORE: Texas Native & 'Night Court' Actor Charlie Robinson Dead At 75
This was the 31st of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.READ MORE: Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Sues Biden Administration For 'Preventing Border Wall Construction'
Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.MORE NEWS: 'We Believe Passionately', Texas Democrats Defend Decision To Leave State Amid Possible Elections Overhaul
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.