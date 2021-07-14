RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is suing the Biden Administration as a part of the Texas Defense Task Force.

Filed in the Southern Texas District Federal Court, McAllen Division, the lawsuit alleges that the current administration and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas illegally prevented workers from building the border wall.

During a press conference attended by Texas Border Patrol Agents and local farmers affected by the recent increase of illegal immigration activity, Commissioner Bush made the following remarks:

“Today, on behalf of the people of Texas, I am suing President Biden on grounds that he is illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed. The issue here is simple—no man is above the law. And that includes President Biden. For four years, Congress allocated more than $5 billion to construct fencing and walls around the Southern border.

Each year, that legislation was signed into law by President Donald Trump. Now, four years after the first funding was signed into law, President Biden has announced that he will simply no longer follow the law and illegally halted all construction to build the wall. This is wrong. This is illegal. And this will not hold up in court.”