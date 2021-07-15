FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is the only museum in the world dedicated to telling stories about cowgirls and it’s right in our backyard.

“We are here in the Cultural District, in Cowtown, and about cowgirls,” Madison Ward, Director of Public Engagement at the Museum says. “It is something that I feel is a Fort Worth staple that people need to see when they visit the city.”

The museum celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courageous and pioneering spirit of what it means to be a cowgirl.

“In our museum, we like to tell all stories about all cowgirls,” Ward says. “People may just think about the cowgirl that ranches or the cowgirl that rodeos, but we have everything from performers to artists to Sandra Day O’Connor.”

Downstairs, guests will find the history of some of the first cowgirls like Annie Oakley.

“We have a hologram of Annie Oakley in our ‘Hitting the Mark, Cowgirls and Wild West Shows’ exhibition, and it is all the dimensions of Annie Oakley, as if she is standing right in front of you reading one of her letters,” Ward describes.

Upstairs, there are items and stories celebrating the museum’s honorees, like Jon Snow’s saddle from Game of Thrones.

“That might seem a little different because Jon Snow is a male and he isn’t a cowgirl, but our 2018 honoree Camilla Naprous, she was the horse master for the Game of Thrones series,” Ward says.

One part of the Museum that just reopened after being closed during the pandemic, is the ‘Western Design Room,’ where visitors can create their perfect horse, western shirt or pair of boots.

“All the different design aspects are actually inspired by artifacts that we have here at the museum,” Ward says. “Then, once you are done creating that item it is displayed on the walls around you so you can really enjoy that piece.”

And before you leave, do not forget to take a ride on the Museums’ bucking bronc.

“It is a fan favorite that can be enjoyed by kids, or we actually, see a lot of adults yelling and yee-hawing on it,” Ward says.

A trip to the Museum that hopefully leaves guests with more than just memories of a one-of-a-kind ride.

“Whether you are male or female, young or old, we hope you can walk away feeling inspired that you can do anything you set your mind to because that is what all the cowgirls represented in our Hall of Fame did,” Ward says.

Right now, the Museum also has a special temporary exhibition called “Twelve Mighty Orphans: Behind the Scenes, Laura Wilson.”

Laura Wilson is a 2019 Cowgirl Hall of Fame honoree, but she is also the mother of Luke Wilson who stars in the movie which details the story of a Fort Worth orphanage’s football team.

The exhibit features behind the scenes photos that she took as the movie was being filmed.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday from Noon to 5 PM and closed on Mondays.