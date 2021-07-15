(CBSDFW.COM) – Some people in Ellis County decided to brighten up their community in a different way this summer.
Longtime quilter Signe Tanksley says the exhibit at Art on the Square was the highlight of her year because she gets to see her community’s fiber art creations.
Members of the Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County put on a display highlighting grandmother and summer themes — a way to spread light in the area.
“I feel joy! Joy. You can take something — a scrap, from your mothers crochet or your grandmothers crochet and you can make it into a beautiful flower! In other words, anytime you could be sewing up a lovely quilt,” Tanksley said.
While some people do love to quilt in Waxahachie, Tanksley hopes more people in the area will take on the craft.
“Because I think that there is much in our country that is sad,“ Tanksley told CBS 11. “And I think that if we can share such an art form that has been around for centuries, we are better off as a people.“