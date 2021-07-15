FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused of forcing a 16-year-old into a Fort Worth restaurant restroom where he allegedly tried to sexually assault her, Anthony Maldonado is in jail.
Law enforcement officials with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force arrested the 35-year-old on July 13. This after an arrest warrant for kidnapping and unlawful restraint involving a juvenile was filed in Tarrant County on Maldonado.
Officers found him at his home in the 1200 block of FM 830 in Willis, Texas. Maldonado was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition back to Fort Worth.
