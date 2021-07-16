ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department arrested Charlton Harris, 42, in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on July 2 that killed motorist Douglas Oseimo, 39.

APD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force found Harris at a motel in Grand Prairie and took him into custody without incident.

“We are grateful for the community participation and tips that came in,” said Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones. “Often times, we need the public’s help to solve these types of cases and that is exactly what happened in this instance.”

Evidence gathered at the scene, as well as an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip that was prompted by local media coverage of this case, helped investigators identify Harris as the suspect who struck a Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed, killing the driver, Oseimo.

Although initial reports indicated there may have been two individuals in the suspect vehicle, detectives later determined Harris was the sole occupant of the Buick.

Officers investigating the crash learned that authorities in Pantego had attempted to perform a traffic stop on the Buick minutes before Oseimo’s car was hit . A Pantego officer chased the Buick for several blocks but ended the pursuit about a mile from the site of the crash because of the fleeing car’s excessive speed, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

Video showed the Buick continue to speed off and run a red lift after the chase ended, police said.

Police reported finding a wallet in the Buick with ID cards belonging to Harris, as well as a number of work documents with Harris’ name on them. They also found a 9mm Pistol and half empty bottle of cognac on the floorboard.

Harris was booked into the Arlington jail on charges of murder, accident involving death and public intoxication.