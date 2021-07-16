DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has reported its first human case of the mosquito-borne illness, West Nile virus, this year as the summer season continues.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the patient is from the 75231 zip code in Dallas.

If a human contracts the virus, health officials said they could experience severe sickness. Symptoms may include high fever, neck stiffness, coma, tumors and vision loss. People ages 60 and over are at a greater risk of serious illness, if they catch this virus.

So far this season, there have been positive mosquito samples in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Highland Park, Mesquite and University Park.

“The confirmation of the first human case of the West Nile virus here in Dallas County this year is yet another reminder of the importance of public health in our community — in particular, the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations,” Dr. Phillip Huang, director of DCHHS, said.

There are steps you can take to protecting yourself if you follow the “4 D’s.”

“DEET. That means, whenever you’re outside, wear repellents. Number two would be to dress accordingly, whenever you’re outside we want you to cover your body as much as possible and to wear light colors,” explained Christian Grisales, DCHHS spokesman. “Next would be to drain any water that you have around your house. We want you to do that because we know that mosquitoes feed and breed in water. Limit your activities from dusk to dawn.”

The West Nile virus is most active during the summertime, so as temperatures rise, following the steps is critical.