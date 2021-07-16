ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Collins Street that left a person dead Friday morning.
Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Collins near East Lamar Boulevard and found the victim lying near the road unconscious.
Investigators believe the victim was hit by a vehicle that didn’t appear to have stopped and helped. The victim was transported to a hospital, where they died.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is urged to call police at 817.575.8604.