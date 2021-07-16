FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department has stepped in to help with 911 medical calls as police deal with staffing issues in their communications division.
The police department made the announcement on Friday as it looks to hire more 911 call-takers.
“Much like other agencies across the country, our Police Communications Division has been experiencing staffing challenges that we are working diligently to rectify,” the police department said in a statement. ” The Fort Worth Fire Department has partnered with the Fort Worth Police Department’s Communications Division to assist in answering 911 medical emergency calls.”
817-923-6699 #SaveThisNumber@CityofFortWorth @FortWorthFire pic.twitter.com/OkzQ2LoAMs
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 16, 2021
Police continue to urge residents with emergencies to call or text 911 for police, fire or EMS assistance.
The department also said residents can call 817.923.6699 if they “are experiencing a longer than expected delay” for a call about a fire or medical issue.