ENNIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County sheriff’s deputies have arrested Marcus Allhoff Nast, 25, in connection to an infant abduction that was the subject of a state-wide Amber Alert two weeks ago.
Nast is 7-month-old Miguel David Lee-Ramirez's mother's boyfriend. Ennis Police said the baby was forcefully abducted from his father at gunpoint and was believed to be in immediate danger.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the child’s mother, identified as Faith Joann Reid, 20, and Nast had traveled to Parker County with the infant.
Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) members and sheriff’s deputies located Reid and Lee-Ramirez on July 2, in a Ford F150 on Old Dicey Road, where they had run out of fuel. Nast, who was listed as armed and dangerous, was not on scene and was believed to be in the area on foot. Reid was arrested on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She was released to Ennis County Jail July 6. The baby was safely returned to family members.
FAST members and Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division investigated numerous tips regarding Nast's possible whereabouts.
He was found and taken into custody by Weatherford Police officers at a motel in the 2000-Block of Park Avenue. Nast is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the abduction.
As of Friday morning, Nast remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail. His bond had not been set.
