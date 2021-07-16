PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been a historic week at the Texas Capitol.

More than 50 House Democrats flew on charter planes from Austin to Washington, D.C., Monday to prevent a required quorum in the House chamber and to block a Republican-backed election integrity bill. Ever since, debate on that measure and all legislation has come to a halt.

All week, Republicans and Democrats have been making accusations and pointing fingers at each other. During a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, said Republicans are failing residents.

“Texas Republicans don’t want free and fair elections.”

House Republican Caucus Chair Jim Murphy of Houston blamed Democrats. “These Democrats have walked off the job, twice now, and abandoned their obligation to represent you. So how’s all that playing in North Texas?”

CBS 11 News went to downtown Plano to see what the political vibe is.

“This kind of thing about just running, I don’t agree with that at all. Let’s get it fixed. Let’s get the process moving forward. I really don’t care which side of the fence you’re on politically from that aspect. It’s about people,” said Connor Chaddick.

Inside the X-O Coffee and Bistro on 15th Street, customers were having lunch with a side of politics. They aren’t focusing on the details of the election bills, but they know the larger arguments.

“I’ve never relied on Democrats in the state to help me with my issues, so it’s not really surprising that they’d go and take a plane ride in DC during the special session and quote-unquote it is hypocritical I think to be protesting the filibuster while filibustering in your own state,” said Nicholas Torres of Plano.

Jonny Leatherwood of Duncanville said, “Democrats I don’t believe are represented fairly in the state of Texas. I know it’s been primarily a Republican majority for several years in Texas. Certain people need to have a bigger voice and I think Democrats are stepping up to do that.”

Many of the people CBS 11 asked either didn’t know about what’s going on or didn’t want to comment one way or the other.

Keisha Brooks of Frisco said she doesn’t waste her time. “Right now what’s most important to me is living my best life, coming out of this pandemic focusing on myself and my four beautiful girls.”