SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 30 people have gone through decontamination after a “chemical incident” at a Hurricane Harbor in the Houston area, officials said.
The Harris County Fire Marshal said it responded to Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring in regards to an unknown chemical spill.
HCFMO HAZMAT has been requested to assist @Springfdtx with a chemical incident at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. 29 people are going through decon. HCFMO hazmat is on scene working to identify the cause of the incident. More info as soon as availabl. #hounews pic.twitter.com/a7v8T3DXwc
— @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 17, 2021
KTRK-TV reports the spill happened at a pool area of the water park. Further details on the spill have not been released as fire officials continue to investigate.
Officials said 34 people had to be decontaminated and that those affected are experiencing “minor skin and/or inhalation irritation.”
Hazmat crews are also monitoring the air quality in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.