FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Independent School District is looking to parents, students, and educators to help design the district’s future technology plan.
Beginning July 19 individuals are invited to answer a short survey about their technology experiences and preferences.
Students and parents are being asked to share their opinions about technology options in the classroom and other learning experiences. Educators will weigh in on what instruction technology they would like to use. When all of the data is in, the information will go to a design team that will build the Fort Worth ISD Technology Master Plan.
Participants may access the survey here.
The FWISD returns to total in-person instruction on August 16.