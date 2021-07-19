AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted for a murder committed in Tyler has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is searching for Dakevian Beniot Scroggins. He is accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery on May 13.

Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019, when he violated parole and took off from his last known address in Tyler.

The 27-year-old is wanted for capital murder, evading arrest/detention and a parole violation.

Scroggins stands 6’2″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms.

A cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Officials say Scroggins has ties to other areas in East Texas — including Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse. Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Scroggins’ arrest.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “about” section.

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

The public is being reminded that they should not attempt to apprehend fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.