DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are searching for a killer after a man was gunned down on July 20.
Officers found the victim at 12:18 a.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 2100 Aspen Street. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and the Homicide Unit urges anyone with information to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214.671.3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 128795-2021.