DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are searching to identify and apprehend the suspect/suspects who shot and killed a 22 year old man.
The incident happened on July 19 just before 3:00 p.m. at the Bella Vida Apartments in the 7700 block of Antoinette Street.
When officers arrived at the complex they found the victim, Billy Ray Phifer, Jr., lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. A medical team with Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators say they currently have no suspects in the case and are hoping someone in the public can help.
The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or send an email referring to case #128440-2021.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.