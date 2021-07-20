FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say two suspects struck the Jack in the Box on Berry St., forcing two workers into a freezer at gunpoint.
Surveillance video shows the suspects follow a worker inside the restaurant just before 5 a.m. on July 4. The worker puts his hands up as one of the suspects pulls a gun out. Once inside, the robbers force another worker to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. Before leaving, they force both workers into a freezer before fleeing on foot. Police weren’t able to get detailed descriptions of the robbers, who wore all black and covered their faces.Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.READ MORE: Ones For Texas: Teachers Training During Summer For Upcoming School Year
#Video of a robbery of the #JackInTheBox (Berry St.) on July 4:READ MORE: Arlington PD Seeking Tips In 'Suspicious Death' Case After Body Found In Vehicle Outside Motel
Two suspects held two employees at gunpoint. At one point, the suspects forced the victims into a freezer before leaving the store on foot. They stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Please help us identify them. pic.twitter.com/5Dz51IrUy0
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 20, 2021MORE NEWS: History Made In Texas As Bezos' Blue Origin 'New Shepard' Crew Takes Spaceflight