FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say two suspects struck the Jack in the Box on Berry St., forcing two workers into a freezer at gunpoint.

Surveillance video shows the suspects follow a worker inside the restaurant just before 5 a.m. on July 4. The worker puts his hands up as one of the suspects pulls a gun out. Once inside, the robbers force another worker to hand over an undisclosed amount of cash. Before leaving, they force both workers into a freezer before fleeing on foot. Police weren’t able to get detailed descriptions of the robbers, who wore all black and covered their faces.Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.