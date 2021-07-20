FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – High schoolers from across the country traveled to the 25th annual Solar Car Challenge hosted by a nonprofit at Texas Motor Speedway.
“It’s super exciting to be here to see all of the hard work that comes together from a year. From building the car to actually seeing a drive and racing against other teams,” said participant Thomas Dugger.
Dugger said the coolest thing about solar cars isn’t the speed, rather the duration.
According to the team captain, solar cars drive as many laps as they can around the racetrack and calculate the amount of hours the vehicle was able to drive.
His hope moving forward?
“That our team will get to grow and learn about various things from the engineering process for renewable energy and that more schools get to compete in this.”