DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jessica Bishop and Edgar Coronado are taking downsizing to a new level.

They’re trading in their 1,100-square-foot home for life in a 300-square-foot school bus.

The tiny home took approximately nine months to build, and it comes with a bedroom, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

They say there’s plenty of cabinet space for storage and a closet.

The mobile home runs cheaper than your average home in North Texas.

This makes it friendly for their wallets and the environment.

“We expect it to be significantly cheaper,” Coronado said. “We can provide most of our electricity through our solar panels.”

They plan on traveling the country. First stop to Houston then to Arkansas.

“We’re just going to travel around, figure out where we want to put down roots and go from there,” Bishop said.

It’s something they say they’ve always wanted to do but didn’t have the time until the pandemic.

“His job was stressful for him, and my job was no longer there, so we knew we needed to make a lifestyle change,” Bishop said.

The Denton couple says when they start traveling, they plan on finding temporary jobs along the way.

Until then, they have some cash saved up and they’re excited to enjoy the open road in their tiny home.