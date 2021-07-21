NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The highly contagious Delta variant is running rampant and causing a COVID-19 surge across the country.
The daily case count is proof the situation in Texas appears to be getting worse and all signs point to the Delta variant and the unvaccinated as the cause.
On July 21 the infectious disease faculty at UT Southwestern Medical Center will look ahead at the COVID-19 projections, if things continue as they are.
Cases and hospitalizations in North Texas are on the rise. Here, as in other parts of the country, it has been highly documented and reported that most of the new hospitalizations are from the unvaccinated population.
So far, according to the CDC, less than half of the nation's population is fully vaccinated and the vaccination rate has severely slowed in recent months.
UT Southwestern will release its data today at 1:00 p.m.