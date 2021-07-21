AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Today members of the Texas Senate Republican and Democratic Caucuses will hold separate press events to update Texans on their work on voting legislation.
Republican’s so-called “election integrity bill” or Senate Bill 1, would (in Republican’s opinion) forbid practices they fear leave elections open to fraud.READ MORE: Texas Governor Signs 'Anti-Fentanyl' Bill Increasing Penalties For Manufacture & Delivery
But Democrats say changes proposed by Republicans equal “voter suppression,” making it more difficult for minorities and even Democrats to vote.READ MORE: Collin County Jury Indicts Burak Hezar For Capital Murder In Slayings Of Mother, Sister
“We are sent here to be a voice for the diverse population of Texas,” said Democratic Senator John Whitmire. “Someday I would hope you feel strongly enough about an issue to walk out!”MORE NEWS: Scratch Ticket Win Turns Irving Resident Into Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire
Streaming Live above at 1PM.