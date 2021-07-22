DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tears of happiness and smiles of joy have been few and far between for Jennifer Law the last eight months.

But on Thursday, July 22, a she found a big bright spot.

USAA and Caliber Collision teamed up to give Law and her five children a 2018 Chevy Tahoe – help the Dallas native said she needed.

On November 28, 2020, Law’s husband, Matthew died from COVID-19.

The military veteran was only 35 years old.

Law said he loved to work on cars and spend time with family.

”We were completely caught off guard because we assumed he would come home and be fine,” Law said. “You never expect to have to say goodbye to your house at 35. Especially with five young kids ranging from ages 12 to two.”

Law said the refurbished Tahoe has given her some peace of mind.

The truck seats up to eight people, came with two car seats, and it’s paid off.

Greg Simmons, the VP of Caliber Collision, fought back to years while presenting the Law family their new car.

“In my heart, I see her taking her kids to the park and to the grocery store and to work and whatever benefits her just being in the car, not having to worry and taking care of her family,“ Simmons said.

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, Law said the first place she’s going is to the pool with her kids and added this is a moment her family will never forget.