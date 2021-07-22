DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas offers 11 different science galleries for people to explore, all of which are hands-on and interactive.

Dr. Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott CEO of the Perot Museum, says being inspired starts right when you step inside its doors.

“The iconic building, the ride up the escalator into the jaws of the T-Rex is something people absolutely remember,” Silver says.

From the “Gems and Minerals Hall” to the skeletons of dinosaurs and ancient animals, there is an array of topics to explore and learn about once inside. Guests can also learn directly from experts in the Paleo Lab.

“Our real scientists are working every day inside that lab, on our fourth floor, and people can come and see fossils as they are being uncovered, as they are being prepared,” Silver says.

The museum also welcomes traveling exhibitions. Right now, guests can explore the “Science of Guiness World Records,” by trying to beat the records themselves.

“This exhibition is really like a big science arcade to be honest,” Silver explains. “Everything is hands-on and interactive.”

“We know that kids learn when they are doing things, not just reading things or listening, so this is a great way to learn about science.”

Showing guests that science is all around them, and hopefully inspiring children to explore careers in STEM related fields.

“We really feel we have a responsibility to build the workforce pipeline for North Texas,” Silver says.

Which is why the Museum has initiatives that help learning extend beyond the museum’s physical building.

“We’ve got our ‘Tech Truck Fleet’ that is going out in the community serving people who may not be able to come to the museum itself,” Silver says. “And then we have virtual programs online — again reaching people beyond North Texas or people who may not be ready to come back into a public space.”

Over the past two years, the Museum has worked to transition into a bilingual organization, where now over 20% of the labeled copy on exhibits is in both English and Spanish.

Discounted tickets are also available for people on state or federal assistance, where they can receive a general admission ticket for just $1.