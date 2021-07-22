DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a man who was shot while trying to break up a fight outside a Dallas restaurant over a year ago, police said.
Juan Antonio Bravo, 28, was taken into custody in Lee County, just east of Austin, on Wednesday for the incident on June 19, 2020, police said. He had been identified as the suspect about two weeks after the deadly shooting.
On the night of the incident, police said a fight broke out between two women in the parking lot of the Tepatitlan restaurant.
During the fight, a man hit one of the women and the shooting victim tried to intervene, police said.
Police said the victim, Jorge Armando Saenz, was then shot by another man wearing a Texas Rangers jersey, later identified as Bravo. The victim tried to run away but eventually collapsed in the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Saenz was pronounced dead in the area where he collapsed by Dallas Fire-Rescue.