FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men they call “subjects of interest,” in the fatal shooting of a man near a community pool on July 21.
He was killed shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of San Antonio Drive and Spofford Drive in the Travis Ranch community north of Forney.READ MORE: Arlington Ban On Short-Term Rentals Stands After Recent Court Ruling
Law enforcement officials released surveillance video showing the three men in the area at the time of the shooting. All three suspects are Black. One of them was wearing a gray hoodie and carrying a dark-colored backpack with what appears to be a Tyrannosaurus rex on it. Another suspect has small dreads while the third has short hair.READ MORE: Robbery Turns Deadly, 3 Men Arrested On Capital Murder Charges After 4 Killed
If you recognize any of them, please call Investigator Howard at 469.820.4198. If you would like to remain anonymous contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 1.877.847.7522.MORE NEWS: American Airlines Turns Small Profit With Help From Taxpayers