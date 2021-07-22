WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and injured by police early Thursday after authorities said he pointed a rifle at officers near a home in Watauga.
Police said they responded to a disturbance at around 12:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Oak Hill Road in regards to a suicidal person.
According to police, the man “had several loaded weapons” and was making threats towards the officers. He also exited the home with a gun in hand several times during the incident, police said.
Police said he eventually came out again at around 4 a.m. and pointed a rifle at the officers. Officers fired at the suspect, striking him at least once, according to police.
The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.
There were no officers injured. The Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting.