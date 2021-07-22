(CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man won $1 million from a scratch ticket he received for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas last week, officials said.
Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said Gary Smith, of Arlington, was visiting his family in Arkansas last week and decided to get his second vaccine dose on Friday.
After getting his shot, Smith chose to receive a $20 scratch ticket, which was part of an incentive program by the state for residents to get the vaccine. He then scratched off the ticket and was shocked at the outcome.
“I couldn’t believe it!” Smith told the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery organization.
“My grandmother was the first person that I told about my win,” he added. “We both were in total shock! She immediately wanted to leave to get her another ticket.”
Smith told officials he will use the money to pay bills and help his family and that he works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The timing is also great for Smith because he said he just got engaged, as well.
“I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife,” he said.