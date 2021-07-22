BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers and good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing a woman just seconds before her car became engulfed in flames, Bedford police said. The rescue was captured on dashcam video from police.

Police said Bedford officer Lane Simmons arrived to the crash scene Sunday afternoon near Central Drive and Meadow Park Circle and found an off-duty North Richland Hills officer, Dan Hollister, and bystanders trying to pull the victim out as smoke was coming from inside the car.

The vehicle crashed into a pole and caused a power line to go down, according to police.

Police said Simmons and Hollister freed the woman from the vehicle and helped treat her. As they moved her away, flames could be seen coming the vehicle.

In a quote provided by the NRH Police Department, Hollister described the situation. “It was one of the hairiest situations of my career to date. It was clearly a God thing; He placed me there in the right place at the right time. I went from green to red in an instant and got to work, pulling my knife from my pocket so I could punch the window, then cut her seatbelt to get her out,” he said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed as stable as of Wednesday morning. Police said the woman had a medical emergency while driving, which led to the crash.

“We are thankful for the life-saving actions by our community, off-duty North Richland Hills Detective Hollister, and Bedford Officer Lane Simmons. This incident reminds us of the valiant work our officers do to help others and how first responders are never truly off-duty,” Bedford police said in a Facebook post.