RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder suspect who escaped custody in Oklahoma may be in the North Texas area, authorities said Thursday.
Police said Stoney Ellis, 43, is wanted in Bryan County in Oklahoma for homicide and escape.
Authorities believe he may be in the Ellis County and/or Red Oak area. He is also wanted on a charge of accident involving death in Ellis County.
Ellis is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Police said the 43-year-old should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or or Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972.937.7297.