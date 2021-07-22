Family Of Arlington Firefighter Elijah Snow Says He Was Kidnapped, Murdered At Cancun Resort The family of an Arlington firefighter believes he was kidnapped and murdered in Mexico, while on vacation with his wife to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

Health Experts Go Door To Door To Educate Dallas County Residents On COVID-19 VaccineIn Dallas County, health experts knocked on dozens of doors to get people to take the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

North Texas Authorities Give Tips To Avoid Becoming Victim Of Catalytic Converter TheftsCatalytic converter thefts are becoming all too common around North Texas, but local law enforcement say it's possible to help deter criminals from making you a victim.

