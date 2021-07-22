DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of East 9th Street as Robert Joe Frazier.
Police found the 51-year-old on the ground of a front yard just before midnight on July 18. Someone had shot him several times. Frazier was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.
Investigators looking into the case soon named Johnny Hernandez as the suspected shooter. The 25-year-old was taken into custody, but declined to speak with detectives.
Hernandez was taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.