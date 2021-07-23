RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A murder investigation is underway after police said a man went up to a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Tom Thumb in Richardson and fired multiple shots Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at the store on West Arapaho Road at around 12 p.m. Police said the suspect drove away from the area after the shooting.
The victim was struck at least once by gunshots and died from her injuries at a hospital, police said. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone who may have information on the suspect or witnessed the shooting is urged to call police at 972.744.4800.