FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Police have arrested one of three suspects in their late teens or twenties who allegedly stole a puppy a couple was trying to sell.

Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery.

He’s in the Kaufman County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

Police said on Tuesday, July 13 around 10:30 p.m., a couple showed up to a parking lot in the 800 block of US HWY 80 to sell their puppy.

That’s when they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspects took off with the puppy.

The young men were seen heading west towards Mesquite in tan Toyota Camry with paper tags.

Police did not say what kind of puppy was taken.

They are still looking for the other two suspects.

“The Forney Police Department would like the thank those that responded with information to the Forney Police Department Facebook post and the Dallas Police Department for their assistance in this incident,” Forney Police said in a news release.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607.

You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or by clicking here.