NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ahead of the first day of school, Texas districts are starting to release information on how they plan to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It comes as schools in Texas can’t require masks, per Governor Abbott’s executive order.

“There will be no mask mandate imposed. And the reason for that is very clear, there are so many people who have immunities,” he said on Wednesday, July 21.

In the place of masks, comes other safety protocols.

Irving ISD said it has an extensive list of ways it’s keeping students safe come August.

It comes as they’re fully operating in-person only, with no virtual option.

Because of this, Irving ISD says any students who have to quarantine this fall, staff will work with to make sure they have proper materials at home to continue learning.

“We will have plans in place, should a child next year have to be quarantined,” said Dr. Nicole Mansell, Irving ISD Chief of communications.

Their guidance for students includes using numerous entrances, three feet of distancing in classes, and notifying all potential close contacts of those who test positive for Covid-19.

But that’s not the case everywhere, Coppell ISD says as of now, they do not plan to contact trace close contacts.

In Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, they noted this fall they will not implement last year’s Covid-19 protocols.

One of the larger districts, Fort Worth ISD, is offering in-person learning only.

CBS 11 has also been told by Arlington ISD, Dallas ISD, and Coppell ISD that their Covid-19 safety plans will be shared with parents and students within the next few weeks.

Despite the plans, with Covid-19 cases once again on the rise, many districts agree flexibility will be key this fall.

“The whole last year, the word of the year was pivot and flexibility, so we are always ready to be flexible for our students,” Mansell said.

(Originally Posted 7/21/2021)