MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small aircraft with two people aboard crashed near Mineral Wells Regional Airport at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, July 23.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.
