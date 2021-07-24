DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in an “accidental” shooting that left another teenager dead in Dallas Friday evening, police said.
The incident happened at around 7:25 p.m. in the 300 block of 300 South Storey Street as the two teenagers were inside a vehicle, police said.
Police said the victim, 17-year-old Chadrick Good, was sitting in the front passenger seat and the 16-year-old suspect was sitting in the backseat when a gunshot went off and struck Good.
Good was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The cause of the shooting is unknown, but police said they believe it was accidental. The 16-year-old was charged with manslaughter.