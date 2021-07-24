RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 75-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a woman in the parking lot of a Tom Thumb in Richardson Friday afternoon, police said.
Eddie Leon Williams, of Garland, was found Friday evening and charged with murder in the shooting of Kathryn Elizabeth Kramer, 80.
Police said Williams and Kramer “had a personal relationship with each other.”
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 12 p.m. Friday at the grocery store on West Arapaho Road. According to witnesses, the suspect approached a parked pickup truck and began firing multiple shots at the vehicle.
Kramer was struck at least once and died from her injuries at a hospital, police said.
Further information was not immediately released.