FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A disgruntled party guest is dead after some of the other people he was shooting at killed him with concrete landscaping bricks the morning of July 26.

Responding officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries after the backyard gathering turned violent. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and three suspects were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive.

Police didn’t say what upset the shooter, who left the gathering and returned with his gun and another person. He went back into the backyard and was involved in a verbal altercation with multiple people. He then shot at least one person, causing a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The other attendees of the party then started to chase the shooter, who turned and allegedly fired at other people. A group picked up some concrete landscaping bricks and started “throwing them” at the shooter, police said. At some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground. But he continued to shoot at the group, striking at least two additional victims, killing one. The shooter was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick and died.

Police said a handgun they believe belonged to the shooter was recovered. Homicide detectives are continuing to interview everyone who was at the gathering. The positive identification, cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for the deceased; the identities of the injured were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.